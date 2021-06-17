The Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka assures that the prospect to leave for work in Korea will be provided shortly

The Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka Woonjin Jeong assured the Foreign Minister that the facilities required for the Sri Lankan youth who are eligible for employment in Korea to travel to Korea will be provided shortly.

He was speaking at a discussion on the delays faced by young people who are eligible for jobs in Korea, chaired by the Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Foreign Ministry on 16 June, 2021.

State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification Priyankara Jayaratne, Secretary to the State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification Suntharam Arumainayaham, Chairman Kamal Ratwatte, Director Nimal Thibbatumunuwa and Deputy General Manager Mangala Randeniya of the Foreign Employment Bureau were also participated in the discussion.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that those who have qualified for jobs in Korea have been expecting to leave for jobs in Korea for a long time; however it has been avoided day by day due to the COVID pandemic. The Minister also pointed out that they are under severe mental stress due to this.

The Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka explained the position of the Korean Government and stated that it has been planned to provide employment opportunities in Korea to all those who are eligible for employment in Korea. He said there is a delay in providing those opportunities due to the COVID pandemic; however assured that he is focussed on sending them to Korea at the earliest available opportunity.

He also stated that the Korean government is planning to assist in the development of the agricultural sector in Sri Lanka. The discussions also focused on several matters including increase of employment opportunities for Sri Lankan youth in Korea and enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.