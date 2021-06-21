Several Parliamentary Committees to meet tomorrow

The Committee on Parliamentary Business is scheduled to meet tomorrow (21) at 9.30 am at the Parliament Complex under the chairmanship of the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to decide on the Business of the House for the next week.



Meanwhile, next week's parliamentary sittings are scheduled to begin at 10.00 am on the 22 nd June.





In addition, the Committee on Public Finance will convene under the chairmanship of MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa at 11.30 am tomorrow, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Mr. Dasanayake also said that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Election law reforms will convene at 2.30 pm tomorrow under the chairmanship of the Leader of the House,

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Parliament Complex. Meanwhile, the public had been given until June 19 to submit proposals with regard to the election law reforms.