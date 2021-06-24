Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice agrees ‍to the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill to be presented in Parliament

Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice chaired by the Hon. Minister of Justice M.U.M Ali Sabry, PC , June (22) agreed to the Code of Criminal Procedure Act (Amendment) Bill and Convention Against Torture and other cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment Act (Amendment) Bill to be presented in the Parliament.

Accordingly, two Bills, namely, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No.15 of 1979 (Amendment) Bill presented to Parliament on 24.04.2021, Convention Against Torture and other cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment Act No. 22 of 1994 (Amendment) Bill presented to Parliament on 08.06.2021, a Regulation and four Annual Reports were taken in to discussion.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice was held online where the government officials were connected online for the meeting in accordance with health regulations given the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

State Ministers Lohan Ratwatte, Susil Premajayantha and Members of Parliament Weerasumana Weerasinghe, marked their presence at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice chaired by the Hon. Minister of Justice Ali Sabry.