SriLankan Airlines summoned before COPE today

The Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE) has summoned SriLankan Airlines before the Committee in order to review its current performance, today (06) said the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.

Furthermore, the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and the National Housing Development Authority have been summoned before the COPE Committee on the 07 th and 08 th July respectively. The COPE Committee is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Prof. Charitha Herath, Member of Parliament.



In addition to the COPE Committee, a number of Committees and Ministerial Consultative Committees are scheduled to meet during the coming Parliament week, the Secretary General added.



Accordingly, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence is scheduled for the 06 th , whilst the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Industries are scheduled to meet in Parliament on July 07 th .

Additionally, the Committee on Ethics and Privileges is scheduled to meet on July 06 th . The Committee on High Posts and the Parliamentary Select Committee to identify the shortcomings in the existing Elections Structure and Laws will also meet on July 07 th under the chairmanship of the Leader of the House and Foreign Minister Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena.