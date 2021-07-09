Legal impediment related to co-ownership in gem mining will be removed

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Industries recently agreed to the relevant orders to remove the legal impediment to obtaining permits for persons who do not have co-ownership of the land in gem mining.



The meeting was chaired by Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa and was attended by State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lohan Ratwatte and Prasanna Ranaweera.

These Regulations made by the Minister of Industries under the National Gem and Jewelery Authority Act No. 50 of 1993 have been published in Gazette Notification No. 2165/1 dated 02 nd March 2020 and No. 2221/49 dated 01 st April 2021.

Officials of the National Gem and Jewelery Authority said that persons who do not have co-ownership lands in gem mining will be able to obtain the relevant license through the tax deeds for gem mining.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and other government officials were contacted through online.