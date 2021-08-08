August 08, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The south-west monsoon condition is active over the country.

    August 08, 2021
    The south-west monsoon condition is active over the country.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 08 AUGUST 2021

    Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 08 August 2021

     The south-west monsoon condition is active over the country.

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces and in Matale district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

    « Media Notice- Department of Immigration and Emigration Steps taken to provide Korean job opportunities delayed due to Covid situation immediately - Foreign Minister  »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya