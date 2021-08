Sri Lanka Navy, pledging its continued support for the vaccination of general public with a view to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, administered the Sinopharm vaccine to people at the Lighthouse premises on Chaithya Road Colombo (13th August 2021).

Accordingly, over 24150 people above 30 years of age have been vaccinated with the first and second doses of Sinopharm, through the COVID-19 inoculation drive rolled out by the Navy in previous 05 days.

The inoculation proceedings are conducted adhering to the COVID-19 protocols in force due to pandemic concerns. Meanwhile, the Navy will continue to open the COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Lighthouse premises on Chaithya Road on 14th and 15th August as well.