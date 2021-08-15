Two Sea Water RO plants in Jaffna District vested with the public

The opening of 02 new Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants set up by Sri Lanka Navy was held under the patronage of the Governor Northern Province, Honorable Mrs. PSM Charles and with the attendance of Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera on 12th August 2021.

As part of the Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) initiatives these 02 Sea Water RO units were installed on Kayts and Mandaitivu islands in the Divisional Secretariat of Velanai, Jaffna.

The installation of these Sea Water Reverse Osmosis plants were initiated by the Ministry of Health where the manpower and technological know-how for the project were enabled by Sri Lanka Navy. Accordingly, the 02 new facilities which have precisely been established at Ambikai Nagar in Kayts and Anaivilunthan in Mandaitivu will be able to fulfil the safe drinking water requirement of the islanders from now on.

The event was held adhering to COVID-19 protocols in force following the pandemic situation. Officials from the Ministry of Health and a limited group of officers and sailors attached to the Northern Naval Command and a small group of residents were also present on this occasion.