Cyprus expresses to enhance bilateral relations with Sri Lanka

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in the Republic of Cyprus M.H.M.N Bandara called on the newly appointed President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou

The Consul General handed over the felicitation message issued by the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to the newly appointed President of the House of Representatives, on her assumption of duties.

During the official discussion, the President of the House of Representatives highlighted the excellent bilateral relations maintained by both countries and emphasized that this was the time to explore more economic orientated activities between Cyprus and Sri Lanka in addition to strengthening the political relationship.

She recalled that the former President of the House of Representatives had extended an invitation to the Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament to visit Cyprus and expressed hope that the visit would be arranged in due course.

During the discussion, the President of the House of Representatives stated that she has decided to re-activate the Cyprus- Sri Lanka Parliament Friendship group and was also willing to work with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in which both countries have been members.

Sri Lanka and Cyprus established diplomatic relations in 1963 and the Resident Consul General office was opened on 19th February 2019. There are over 6,000 Sri Lankans living in Cyprus in various occupations. Also, two Sri Lankan temples are based in Nicosia with four resident Sri Lankan monks.

There is potential for Cyprus and Sri Lanka to establish greater trade links on agricultural products, ship building, pharmaceuticals, crude oil and chemicals.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Nicosia