Navy takes hold of smuggled dried turmeric stock with a suspect in Kalpitiya

Sri Lanka Navy seized about 370kg of smuggled dried turmeric stock with a suspect, during a special operation conducted on Kilitivu Island in Kalpitiya lagoon on 17th August 2021.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations in island waters in a bid to foil smuggling attempts being made via sea routes. During a similar operation conducted by SLNS Vijaya in Northwestern Naval Command on 17th August in Kalpitiya lagoon, a suspicious person was detected, while he was loading sacks from a dinghy to a traditional boat (Wallam) Kilitivu Island.

After further inspection, the Navy managed to find about 370kg of dried turmeric (in 10 sacks) attempted to be smuggled in. Incidentally, the suspect along with the stock of dried turmeric, the dinghy and the Wallam boat was taken into naval custody.

The operation was carried out in compliance with COVID-19 protocols in force following the pandemic situation. The accused held in this operation is a resident of Mohoththuwaram in Kalpitiya, aged 49. The seized consignment of dried turmeric and the suspect will be handed over to the Customs Preventive Office of Sinnapadu for onward legal proceedings.