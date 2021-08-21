Foreign Ministry Consular Affairs Division provides limited services during the lockdown period

Given the nationwide lockdown in effect from 10 p.m. (20 August, 2021) until 4.00 a.m. on 30 August, 2021, the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry limits its services to those in urgent/genuine need during this period.

Accordingly, the Consular Affairs Division situated at the Ceylinco Building in Colombo will remain closed for visitors during the lockdown period, and will only provide consular services, relating to cases of deaths of Sri Lankans overseas and attestation of export documents and relevant certificates strictly by appointment only.

The Regional consular offices will provide services related to cases of deaths of Sri Lankans overseas.

Please contact the Consular Affairs Division on Tel: 011 2335942, 011 2338812 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to make an appointment.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

20 August, 2021