Navy apprehends 03 suspects with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 1 million street value

A special operation conducted by the Navy in Jayanagar of Kuchchaveli, Trincomalee this afternoon (21st August 2021), led to the apprehension of 03 suspects with about 3kg and 548g of Kerala cannabis.

The 03 suspects were held with this stash of Kerala cannabis (about 3kg and 548g) hidden in a house, during a special operation conducted by the Eastern Naval Command in coordination with the Harbour Police of Trincomalee, in Jayanagar of Kuchchaveli. It is suspected that the stock of Kerala cannabis, which is believed to be worth more than one million rupees, was hidden inside the house with the intention of selling it later.

The coordinated operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols in force for the prevention of the pandemic spread. The accused held in this operation were identified as residents of Kuchchaveli, from 41 to 49 years of age. Meanwhile, the suspects along with Kerala cannabis were handed over to the Kuchchaveli Police for onward legal action.