Foreign Minister Peiris discusses wide ranging cooperation with the EU Ambassador in Sri Lanka

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, who assumed duties on Wednesday, met Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Sri Lanka Denis Chaibi at the Foreign Ministry on Friday 20 August. Minister Peiris discussed Sri Lanka’s wide-ranging cooperation with the EU in the political and economic spheres.

Foreign Minister Peiris discussed EU support to Sri Lanka in addressing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his sincere appreciation for the EU’s contribution to the COVAX facility in supporting global vaccine equity and research. EU Ambassador Chaibi apprised Foreign Minister Peiris on EU support and collaboration in the aftermath of the X-Press Pearl marine environmental disaster off the coast of Sri Lanka, as well as in enhancing Sri Lanka’s disaster preparedness in the future.

Sri Lanka’s regular engagement within the EU-Sri Lanka Joint Commission framework, as well as constructive cooperation existing under the EU GSP Plus monitoring process, including action underway by the Government on issues of relevance, were also discussed. Reference was made in this regard to upcoming EU missions to Sri Lanka, and to the convening of relevant working groups under the Joint Commission umbrella.

Foreign Minister Peiris reiterated the significance of EU-Sri Lanka trade relations which continues to be mutually beneficial with potential for further expansion. Matters related to cooperation in the fishery sector were also discussed.

State Minister for Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and senior officials of the Ministry also participated in the meeting.