Weather forecast for 26 August 2021

The showery condition over the South-western part of the island are likely to enhance during next few days.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Mathara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle, Mathara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.