Methmanusathkaree Trust contributes to the development of an improved PCR machine at Ragama Hospital.

Minister Dr. Sudarshini says that it is a great help to identify Covid infected quickly.

At a time when the Covid virus is spreading rapidly it is essential to control the disease by expediting the relevant tests to identify the patients. At such a juncture, the donation of an Automated Nucleic Acid Purification System worth Rs. 3.1 million to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama by the Methmanusathkaree Trust, it should be a greatly appreciated. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle stated. The Minister was speaking at the donation drive to the Ragama Hospital yesterday (01) at the Ministry of Health.

The system is highly efficient with advanced technology that can perform up to 48 PCR tests simultaneously and obtain test reports quickly.

Therefore, this will enable Ragama Hospital to increase the capacity of the increasing number of PCR tests.

Film Producer Raj Ranasinghe was the primary coordinator for the

charity, which made the donation. Fr. Nadeera Fernando, KR Pushparanjana, Attorney-at-Law Rohana Jayasundara and Mark Fernando along with Actress Sanoja Bibile

accompanied the donation. Dr. Rasika Liyanage, Deputy Director, Colombo North Teaching Hospital was present to receive the donation.