The debate on the Proclamation of Emergency Regulations scheduled for the 6 th - Committee on Parliamentary Business decides. Parliament to convene only on the 6 th and 7 th



The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Proclamation of the emergency regulations by H.E the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 30 th of August is scheduled to be approved, post taking it to debate on Monday, the 6 th from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.H.E the President enacted these emergency regulations for the provision of essential food items in accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.

It was also decided to conduct Parliamentary sittings for the next week only on the 06 th and 07 th of September taking into account the current COVID-19 pandemic. Previously it was decided to separate Monday, the 6 th for Questions for Oral Answers which will now be set for a future date.

Parliament Sittings will be held on Tuesday the 7 th at 10.00 a.m. Time has been allotted in taking up Questions for oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. Accordingly, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. an Order under the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979, Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill, Finance Bill, Order under Excise (Special Provisions) Act, three Regulations under the Import and Export (Control) Act have also been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Time has also been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.