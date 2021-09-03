Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 03 September 2021

Cloudy skies can be expected most part of island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Fairly Heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at

some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces especially in the evening.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the Northern and North-central provinces in the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest

towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (03rd) are Marawila, Narammala, Mawathagama, Giradurukotte and Mandur about 12.09 noon.