 WEATHER FORECAST FOR 04 SEPTEMBER 2021

Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 04 September 2021

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly Heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in Eastern and Uva provinces especially in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in the Northern province in the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (04th) are Ja-Ela, Thawalanthenna, Baduluwewa and Vinayagopuram about 12.09 noon.