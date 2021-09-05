Tennessee Buddhist Temple in the USA donates a ventilator worth Rs. 2.3 Mn to Karapitiya Hospital



Local and foreign philanthropists join hands to assist in providing necessary medical treatment to the Sri Lankan people affected by Covid 19, As a further step, a ventilator worth Rs. 2.3 million was donated to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital by the Tennessee Buddhist Temple, USA with the participation of Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control at the Ministry of Health.

A donated ventilator is a ResMed Stellar 100 Type Ventilator machine for treating adult and pediatric patients with various respiratory needs. The donation was headed by the Chief

Incumbent of the Tennessee Buddhist Temple in the United States, Ven. Pinnagoda Rahula Thero and was coordinated by Indika Kannangara, who lives in the United States. Speaking at the event, the Minister said that the contribution of all philanthropists, including Sri Lankans living abroad, regardless of race, religion, caste or political affiliation, should be highly appreciated at this time. Helping the country and the people in a catastrophic and epidemic situation is the nature of Sri Lankans who love the country.

On behalf of the Government, the Minister thanked the Chief Incumbent of the Tennessee Buddhist Temple in the United States, Ven. Pinnagoda Rahula Thero, and all those who

contributed to this donation. Chamara Kannangara and Ananda Irugalbandara participated in the donation and LPK Chaminda, Health Staff Member, Karapitiya Hospital received the donation.