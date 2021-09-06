The Proclamation relating to the Emergency Regulations passed by a majority of 81 votes

The Proclamation on the Emergency Regulations for the Supply of Essential Foods enacted by H.E the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on the 30th was passed by a majority of 81 votes in Parliament today (06).



The number of votes received in favor was 132 and the number of votes against the Proclamation was 51.



Government MPs voted in favor of the emergency regulations, while opposition parties, including the Samagi Janabalawegaya, voted against.