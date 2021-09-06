Brig Chandana Wickremasinghe, 52 Division’s New GOC Takes over Duties

Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe assumed duties as the 26th General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 52 Division on Friday (3) under the Security Forces Headquarters - Jaffna, amidst religious blessings and military formalities at the 52 Division Headquarters in Jaffna in accordance with prevailing health guidelines.

The newly-appointed General Officer Commanding of the 52 Division was warmly welcomed by the Staff Officers in the Division Headquarters and honoured in a Guard Turnout. It followed planting of a Mango sapling by the incoming GOC to mark the event.

Later on, Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe placed his signature for an official document to mark his acceptance of duties amidst chanting of ‘Seth Pirith’ in the presence of Senior Officers. The formal address to the Officers and Other Ranks followed after an all rank tea before the day’s proceedings ended.

Brigade Commanders, Staff Officers of the Headquarters 52 Division, Commanding Officers and other ranks were present at the occasion.

Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe was the Assistant Military Secretary at the Army Headquarters, prior to this new appointment. He succeeded Major General Harendra Peiris who is to follow an overseas course.

SL Army