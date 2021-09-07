Finance Bill passed with amendments



During the second reading of the Bill, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella called for a division and second reading of the bill was passed with 134 parliamentarians

voting in favour and 44 voting against the bill.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill, which was taken up for debate today, was passed with amendments without a vote.

Meanwhile, a resolution under the Essential Public Services Act, an Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act and three regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act were also approved by Parliament today.