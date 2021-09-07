September 07, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Finance Bill passed with amendments

    September 07, 2021
    Finance Bill passed with amendments

    The Finance Bill debated in Parliament today (07) was passed with amendments by a majority vote.


    During the second reading of the Bill, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella called for a division and second reading of the bill was passed with 134 parliamentarians
    voting in favour and 44 voting against the bill. 
    Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill, which was taken up for debate today, was passed with amendments without a vote.
    Meanwhile, a resolution under the Essential Public Services Act, an Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act and three regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act were also approved by Parliament today.

    « People's United Front points out the need for a mixed electoral system with single and proportional representation at the Parliamentary Select Committee. Covid death figures reported today 07.09.2021 »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya