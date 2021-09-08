Two Sri Lankan military officers receives Masters Degree scholarships for the first time at Indonesia Defence University

Two Sri Lankan Army Officers, Lieutenant Colonel Janaka Ranaweera and Lieutenant Colonel Kosala Wijekoon, who were selected to follow the Masters degree in Defence Diplomacy (International) at the Indonesia Defence University (IDU) paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia Yasoja Gunasekera on 02 September 2021 at Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta.

This is the first time in the Sri Lankan military training history that the IDU offered scholarships to the Sri Lankan military to follow the Masters Degree programme. The Minister Counsellor (Defence) Commodore Nalindra Jayasinghe also attended the meeting.

The Defense University of the Republic of Indonesia held the opening ceremony for the Vocational, Bachelor, Master and Doctoral education programs on 30 August, 2021 at the Indonesian Defense University ceremony field, Sentul Bogor. The Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia Lt Gen Muhammad Herindra graced the occasion. The Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Chancellor of the Indonesian Defense University Vice Admiral Prof. Dr. Amarulla Octavian. The two Sri Lankan Army officers who obtained the Scholarships for the Master Program also attended the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by 11 scholarship awardees from 5 friendly countries namely Sri Lanka (2 military Officers), Nigeria (2 military Officers and 1 government officer), Pakistan (1 military Officer), Zimbabwe (1 military Officer and 2 police Officers) and Laos PDR (2 military Officers).

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Jakarta