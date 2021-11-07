November 11, 2021
    Navy clears bridges blocked by debris in Galle area

    November 08, 2021
    Navy sprang into action to clear the blockages underside of Mulkada, Agaliya and Dodangoda bridges which are over the Gin Ganga in Galle, on 03rd and 04th November 2021.

    Due to heavy rains, these bridges often collect debris and tree remains carried by ravaged water streams of Gin Ganga. Remaining ever alert to these eventualities, Sri Lanka Navy is engaged in debris clearing efforts at these places, averting possible flood threat in those low-lying areas.

    A special relief team including Navy divers attached to the Southern Naval Command augmented these clearing efforts on 03rd and 04th November at Mulkada, Agaliya and Dodangoda bridges, ensuring swift downstream of river water at respective locations.

     

     

