Public Notice-Foreign Ministry

Please be informed that due to a breakdown of the Electronic Document Attestation System (e-DAS) in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry, attestation services during the past week were disrupted resulting in long delays in providing services.

In addition, the Branch Attestation System at the Regional Consular Offices and Sri Lanka Missions overseas are also affected. The Foreign Ministry regrets the inconvenience caused to the public in this regard.

A Technical team of the Ministry is working to rectify these issues. Hence, the Consular Affairs Division would be able to provide services for only 150 walk-in customers daily under these circumstances from next Monday (22.11.2021).

Normal services for certificates /documents attestation could be provided once these issues are rectified. Updates will be notified to the public as soon as the system maintenance is completed.

You may contact the Consular Affairs Division via 011- 2338812 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for information.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo