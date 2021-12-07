A rapid program to develop Mahaweli Farms has been launched, says State Minister Siripala Gamlath

He points out that seven such farms out of 17 belonging to 10 Mahaweli Zones have been developed to profit-making ones within a year.

The State Minister was participating in an event to distribute monetary aid and equipment among settlers of the Ridimaliyadda Division of the Mahaweli Rambaken Oya Zone who

are engaged in different sectors including sanitary, drinking water, apparel and agriculture.

Later, the State Minister inspected the ongoing development activities at Rambaken Oya and Galwala Yaya Mahaweli Farm Development.

The Mahaweli Development State Ministry has taken measures to implement several programs in 2022. All the programs will be implemented to give direct and indirect benefits for

the livelihood development of the people in the area.

The import of 16 crops have been restricted and 13 out of them have already been grown in Mahaweli Zones. At the same time, producing seed paddy as well as seeds of other

crops, manufacturing organic fertilizer, contributing to meet the demand for liquid milk, producing eggs, development of freshwater fish, Mahaweli Town development, home

garden development, finding solutions for drinking water problem, providing monetary assistance for self-employed persons, development of infrastructure in the schools in the

difficult areas, and rehabilitation of irrigation tanks within the Mahaweli Zone under the Wari Saubahgya program are some of the ongoing development programs, said the State

Minister.

Director of the Mahaweli Establishment Development Division Mahendra Abeywardana, Residential Enterprise Manager of the Rambaken Oya Zone Osmond de Silva and several

others participated.