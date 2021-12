Popular singer Yohani Diloka de Silva, who brought international fame to the country, has been nominated for esteemed by various parties as well as in Parliament.

Accordingly, Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by the Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs to allot

a 9.68 perch land adjoining to the lands leased to members of the 1996 World Cup winning cricket team on a 99-year lease basis, located at Robert Gunawardena Mawatha,

Battaramulla, belonging to the Urban Development Authority to Popular Artist Yohani Dileka De Silva.