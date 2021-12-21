December 22, 2021
    Concession to revive the tourism industry affected by the Covid 19 epidemic

    December 21, 2021
    With a view to reviving the tourism industry affected by the epidemic, on January 18, 2021, Cabinet of Ministers decided to grant a concession to tourist accommodation
    providers until February 28, 2021 for the payment of electricity bills. But the expected growth has not taken place due to the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic again since
    April 2021. Therefore, taking into consideration the proposal made by the Minister of tourism, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to extend the grace period from March 1, 2021 for another 2 years.

