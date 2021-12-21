Signing the agreement on banning nuclear weapons

The accord was effective since 26 th January 2021 while 86 parties have ratified the accord and 57 nations have disengaged. Sri Lanka has also voted for the passing this accord supporting the endeavor and promoting the universal adjustments constantly. The accord bans development of nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosives, experimenting,

manufacturing / designing, production, exchange, keep in possession, storing as well threatening of using them or allowing to station such weaponry and assisting / hosting,

encouraging or motivating any party to engage in such activity to the partner nations of this accord. Signing of this accord is fully in accordance and stands with the Sri Lankan policy standard of massacre weapons and nuclear disarmament policy. Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed to the proposal submitted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs

to sign this accord and to initiate the applicable national legal formulation review with the objective of finalizing the ratification process as soon as possible.