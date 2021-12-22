Sixteenth Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH)

The sixteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will be held fully online from 13 to 18 December, 2021.

Secretary-General of the Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO Punchi Nilame Meegaswatte will Chair this annual gathering, which brings together nearly eight hundred participants including representatives of states, parties, non-governmental organizations, cultural institutions and other stakeholders from across the globe.

During this session, Sri Lanka was given special attention as the proposed host country. The event was to be held in Colombo, but due to the ongoing pandemic situation it had to be conducted fully online.

However, the Opening Ceremony was organized at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Lighting of the traditional oil lamp, with traditional Sri Lankan music, dancing and drumbeats, symbolized the majesty of Sri Lankan culture at the opening ceremony.

Deputy Director of UNESCO Xing Qu addressed the audience on behalf of UNESCO. On behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Sri Lanka to UNESCO Prof. Kshanika Hirimburegama welcomed the participants: ministers, dignitaries of state parties including non-member states parties, experts, and the NGOs from around the world.