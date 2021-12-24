Roads Leading to Army HQ & Main HQ Building Wear Christmas Garbs

Attaching true meaning to Sri Lanka's religious and cultural diversity as well as further cementing age-old bonds of reconciliation and brotherhood, troops serving the HQ Battalion at the Army Headquarters while illuminating the Army HQ complex and roads around it with varied decorations turned the whole area to be an eye-catching and glittering X-mas spectacle, heralding the birth of 'Prince of Peace', the Jesus Christ.

General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army at the invitation of the Major General Indu Samarakoon, Army Logistic Command and Colonel Commandant of Sri Lanka Electrical & Mechanical Engineers switched on those multifarious illuminations (23) around 6.00 pm after arriving at the road turn to the Defence HQ Complex road, near the Central Environment Authority. Giving true spirits of Christmas to the occasion, choirs of the Directorate of Army Band and Performing Arts then staged Christmas Carols and praised the Lord as scintillating melodies rent the air.

The Army Chief adding more value to the season of ‘sharing & caring’ at the same occasion gave away gift parcels to 50 children of Army families before he moved out to see the rest of those decorations and illuminations along the road.

Senior Officers, including the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Commandant Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force, Adjutant General and Officers joined the occasion and witnessed colourful illustrations, cribs and electrical illuminations.

The Army HQ since its founding at Sri Jayawardenepura attaches importance to celebration of global commemorations, such as Vesak, Christmas and other religious, national and cultural phenomena by decorating the area in order to stimulate the general public.

SL Army