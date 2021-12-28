Navy conducts beach cleaning programme in Talaimannar

A beach cleaning programme, organized by Sri Lanka Navy, was successfully conducted in the beach area from Urumalai to Talaimannar on 26th December 2021.

Sri Lanka Navy often conducts beach cleaning programmes to remove plastic and solid litter collected on coastline. As per the directives of Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Bandula Senarathna this beach cleaning programme was conducted with the attendance of Deputy Area Commander North Central Naval Area, Commodore Nilantha Hewawitharana and naval personnel of SLNS Thammanna. Accordingly, naval personnel restored the pristineness of the beach stretch from Urumalai to Talaimannar Pier by removing a large amount of plastic and other waste.

The programme was carried out adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of the transmission of pandemic. Meanwhile, the Navy stands ready to contribute to this nature of programmes with a view to improve the coastal and ocean ecosystem.