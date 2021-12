The Army - designed, crib and the multi-coloured decorations of variety, have become a crowd-puller, in the past few days at Sri Jayawardenepura, after the spectacle, was inaugurated by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army as the Chief Guest on Friday (24).

Glittering replicas of heavenly objects, statues that depict the birth of Jesus Christ and other related illuminations that cover the road stretch leading to the Army Headquarters will continue into the dawn of the New Year 2022.

The public are requested to view these creative decorations of artistically - skilled soldiers of the Army during evening hours by adhering to the health guidelines.