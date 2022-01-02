Ambassador Prof. Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage Presents Credentials to President Maia Sandu of Moldova

Ambassador of Sri Lanka concurrently accredited to the Republic of Moldova Prof. Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage presented Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on 22 December, 2021 at a formal ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau.

During the audience with President Sandu, Ambassador Liyanage conveyed warmest greetings of the President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the desire to strengthen bilateral ties in multiple spheres of mutual interest between Sri Lanka and Moldova. The President of Moldova, in her remarks, recalled that Sri Lanka is a renowned tourism destination and expressed that Moldova is keen to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prior to the formal presentation of credentials, Ambassador Liyanage met Head of the State Diplomatic Protocol of the Republic of Moldova Mihail Barbulat to present open copies of her Letters of Credence. Ambassador Liyanage also met the Chief of the Asia, Africa, Middle East and Pacific Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova E.S. Anatol Vangheli and discussed avenues for advancing collaborations between the two countries in a number of fields including bilateral political relations, trade, tourism, education and culture.

Further, Ambassador Liyanage had productive interactions with the General Director of the Investment and Tourism Agency of Moldova Stelyan Manik regarding joint collaborations in tourism and trade, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Moldova Serghei Harea regarding opportunities for B2B engagements to promote Sri Lankan products.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow is concurrently accredited to Moldova, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Moscow

31 December, 2021