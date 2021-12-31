Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai successfully concludes a Special Consular Camp

Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai has organized a special consular camp on 29 & 30 December, 2021 at the chancery premises.

In this special camp, 47 birth certificates and 20 citizenship certificates were issued for Sri Lankans from Kottapattu in Trichy, Thottanuthu in Dindigul and Boganallur in Tirunelveli.

Previously, special consular camps have been regularly organized by the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Chennai. Due to the COVID pandemic situation, it was been temporarily suspended in March 2020. But considering the enormous service extended to the Sri Lankan expatriate community living in Southern India via such camps, Mission has again initiated to organize these camps since October, 2021, adhering to all health & safety guidelines.

Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka

Chennai