Rear Admiral Saman Perera assumes duties as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet

Rear Admiral Saman Perera assumed duties as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet (FOCNF) at the office of FOCNF in the Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee on 20th January 2022.

The incoming FOCNF was welcomed according him a Guard of Honour. Subsequently, his predecessor, Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage handed over the duties and responsibilities of the appointment to Rear Admiral Saman Perera at the office of FOCNF. Prior to his appointment as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Rear Admiral Saman Perera served as Deputy Area Commander of Northern Naval Area.

Meanwhile the officers attached to FOCNF made their farewells to the outgoing Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage who was also accorded a Guard of Honour, before he took leave from the premises.