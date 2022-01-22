Navy continues to thwart fishing practices conducted using explosives

Special operations conducted by the Navy in Mannar and Erakkandi on 17th and 20th January 2022 led to the seizure of 11 water gel sticks, a type of commercial explosive, and several other explosive items made ready to be used for illegal fishing.

Blast fishing, which is carried out by a handful of fishermen using explosives, causes great damage to the coral ecosystem and spawning grounds. Therefore, use of explosives for fishing will have a major impact not only on the marine ecosystem but also depletion of fish stocks.

Remaining alert to this matter, Sri Lanka Navy often conducts operations in coastal areas to prevent such illegal fishing practices performed by certain individuals. Accordingly, SLNS Vijayaba in the Eastern Naval Command managed to take hold of 09 water gel sticks hidden away in the Erakkandi beach area, during a special operation on 20th January.

In the same vein, SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command recovered 02 water gel sticks, 06 safety fuses and 03 non-electric detonators hidden in shrubs at Kothapiddi Beach, Mannar on 17th January. The explosive items had been set up for blast fishing, when the items were recovered.

The explosive items held by the North Central Naval Command were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal proceedings. Meanwhile the explosives recovered by the Eastern Naval Command have been kept in naval custody until they are produced for onward investigation.

Meanwhile, the Navy will continue to prevent this nature of illegal fishing practices taking into account their serious consequences on marine ecosystems and fishing industry.