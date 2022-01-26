January 27, 2022
    Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage assumes duties as Commander Southern Naval Area

    January 27, 2022
    Rear Admiral Sajith Gamage assumed duties as the Commander Southern Naval Area at the Southern Naval Command Headquarters on 25th January 2022.

    He Served as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet prior being appointed as the Commander Southern Naval Area. The new Area Commander warmly received by officers of

    Southern Naval Command according a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions. Thereupon, his predecessor, Rear Admiral Prasanna Hewage, officially handed over
    the duties and responsibilities to Real Admiral Sajith Gamage at the Command Headquarters.

     Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Prasanna Hewage took leave From the Command upon receipt of well wishes from officers and sailors of Southern Naval Command followed by a
    Guard of Honour.

