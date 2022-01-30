February 02, 2022
    High Commissioner – designate of Sri Lanka to Maldives presents the open copy of the letter of credentials to the Foreign Ministry in Malé

    January 31, 2022
    The High Commissioner – designate to Maldives, A.M.J. Sadiq who arrived in Male on 25 January 2022, assumed duties at the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malé on the same day, after a simple ceremony attended by all staff members.

     

    On the following day, 26 January 2022, High Commissioner – designate Sadiq handed over the open copy of his letter of credentials to the Chief of Protocol, Ambassador
    Aishath Shaan Shakir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malé.

     

    During the meeting, several matters of bilateral interest, such as Education, Healthcare and Investment etc. were discussed. The High Commissioner – designate thanked the Chief of Protocol for granting an early opportunity to present the open copy of his letter of credentials and stated that he looks forward to further enhancing the close and cordial
    relations between Sri Lanka and Maldives.

     

    Thereafter, High Commissioner – designate Sadiq met with Joint Secretary, Khadeeja Najeeha and discussed the early finalisation of several pending bilateral Agreements/MoUs,
    particularly in the fields of avoidance of double taxation, bilateral investment promotion and protection and customs matters, prior to convening the Sri Lanka – Maldives Joint
    Commission meeting in Colombo during the course of this year.

     

    The Acting High Commissioner, D. Amanulla was associated with the High Commissioner – designate at the above meetings.

     

    High Commission of Sri Lanka

    Malé

