Embassy of Sri Lanka participates in 15th International Tourism Exhibition held in Tehran

At the invitation extended by the Government of Iran, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Iran participated in the 15th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition - TITE held in Tehran from 29 January to 01 February 2022.

Thousands of visitors representing more than 30 countries participated in the event while the active domestic and foreign companies in the field of tourism showcased their services.

With the assistance of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, the Embassy showcased Sri Lanka as a healthy travel destination to Iranian travel agents and travelers through tourism promotional videos, tourism brooches and leaflets which were played and distributed during the event. The Embassy staff shared the details of prominent Sri Lankan travel companies that organize tours in Sri Lanka among the represented international tourist agencies to link each other.

During the Exhibition, Ambassador Vipulatheja Wishwanath Aponsu met Deputy Minister of Tourism of Iran Ali Asghar Shalbafian Hossein Abadi and discussed ways and means to develop tourism exchanges between Sri Lanka and Iran. He briefed the recent developments in the tourism sector in Sri Lanka and described the country’s uniqueness as an amazing tourist destination particularly wildlife, authentic cuisine and unique Ayuruveda medicine system. The Deputy Minister assured his fullest support to further enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Association of Air Transport and Tourism Agencies of Iran Hormatollah Rafiei appreciated the active participation of Ambassador and his staff at the Exhibition. He further stated the interest of his Association to work together with the Sri Lankan Tourist Associations in promoting tourism and expanding people-to-people contact between the two countries. Ambassador Wishwanath Aponsu underlined that a joint venture in the tourism sector will bolster ties between Sri Lanka and Iran and help to expand the bilateral cooperation in other sectors.

The Ambassador visited the pavilions of Isfahan and Shiraz, cities that are under the UNESCO world heritage sites and had discussions with Director General of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization of Isfahan Dr. Alireza Eizadi and Director General of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization of Shiraz Dr. Mohsen Ameri, to promote Sri Lankan tourism in the respective provinces.

Sri Lanka Embassy

Tehran

08 February 2022