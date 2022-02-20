February 20, 2022
    political Current Affairs

    February 20, 2022
    The Hon. Speaker endorses Five Bills

    Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament endorsed five Bills Feb. (17) which was taken into debate recently.

    Accordingly, the Hon. Speaker endorsed the certificate on the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment), Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, Judicature (Amendment), Civil Procedure Code (Amendment), Provincial Councils (Transfer of Stamp Duty) (Amendment) Bills which were taken into debate and passed on the 09 th and 10 th of the previous week.

    The said Acts will thus be in effect from the 17 th as the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2022, Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines Act No. 3 of 2022, Judicature (Amendment) Act No. 4 of 2022, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Act No. 5 of 2022 and Provincial Councils (Transfer of Stamp Duty) (Amendment) Act. No. 6 of 2022.

     

