Australian Defence delegation calls on Commander of the Navy

The Assistant Secretary of Global Interests Branch in the International Policy Division, Department of Defence Australia, Mr Tom Menadue called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (18th February 2022).

The cordial discussions between them mainly focused on several matters of bilateral importance and mutual interests. Mr Tom Menadue was accompanied by the Defence Adviser

at the Australian High Commission in Colombo, Captain Ian Cain and Policy Officer covering Sri Lanka at International Policy Division, Department of Defence Australia, Mr Matt

Cunningham during this visit.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Navy presented mementoes to the members of the delegation, marking the significance of the occasion.

SL Navy