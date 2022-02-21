Australian Defence delegation calls on Commander of the Navy

The cordial discussions between them mainly focused on several matters of bilateral importance and mutual interests. Mr Tom Menadue was accompanied by the Defence Adviser
at the Australian High Commission in Colombo, Captain Ian Cain and Policy Officer covering Sri Lanka at International Policy Division, Department of Defence Australia, Mr Matt
Cunningham during this visit.
Meanwhile, Commander of the Navy presented mementoes to the members of the delegation, marking the significance of the occasion.
SL Navy