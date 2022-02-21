February 21, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Australian Defence delegation calls on Commander of the Navy Featured

    February 21, 2022
    Australian Defence delegation calls on Commander of the Navy

    The Assistant Secretary of Global Interests Branch in the International Policy Division, Department of Defence Australia, Mr Tom Menadue called on Commander of the Navy,
    Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (18th February 2022).

    The cordial discussions between them mainly focused on several matters of bilateral importance and mutual interests. Mr Tom Menadue was accompanied by the Defence Adviser
    at the Australian High Commission in Colombo, Captain Ian Cain and Policy Officer covering Sri Lanka at International Policy Division, Department of Defence Australia, Mr Matt
    Cunningham during this visit.

    Meanwhile, Commander of the Navy presented mementoes to the members of the delegation, marking the significance of the occasion.

    SL Navy

     

     

    « Australia to assist Sri Lanka in developing a comprehensive national maritime disaster preparedness mechanism
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya