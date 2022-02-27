February 27, 2022
    February 27, 2022
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 27 FEBRUARY 2022

    Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambanthota districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

