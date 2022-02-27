IMPA holds hands with Sri Lanka in Business & Investment Collaborations

International Mudaliar and Pillaimar Association (IMPA) is a non-profit, non-political organization based in Southern India which consists of more than 25000 members worldwide. IMPA constitutes of reputed business owners with a South Indian origin and is highly involved in development of economy, education, health and agriculture in rural communities in Southern India.

Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai Dr. D. Venkateshwaran, invited around 60 business owners, including the Chairman & senior officials of IMPA, to participate in a seminar on ‘Investment and Business Opportunities in Sri Lanka’ at the Chancery Premises on 18 February, 2022.

Delivering the keynote speech, the Deputy High Commissioner emphasized on the need a reasons to invest in Sri Lanka. Presentations on ‘Avenues of investing Sri Lanka’ and ‘Sri Lanka – the way forward’ were shown by the Second Secretary (Commercial) Dilanga Hettiarachchi and the Second Secretary (Cultural & Political) Supun Deshaprema.

The event was followed by a Q & A session and an interactive working lunch, which earned several positive responses in regard to investing and establishing new businesses in Sri Lanka for sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceutical products, handicrafts, textiles and IT/BPO etc.

Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka

Chennai