Navy takes hold of an Indian trawler for poaching in Mannar seas

Sri Lanka Navy took hold of an Indian trawler with 08 Indian fishermen while poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The apprehension was made in seas north of Talaimannar, during a patrol carried out on the night of 26th February 2022.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities of foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters, taking into account the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on the local fishing community and threats to the biodiversity of the country's marine environment.

The apprehension was made during a patrol carried out by a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the North Central Naval Command in seas north of Talaimannar. Accordingly, the Navy took hold of the Indian trawler with 08 Indian fishermen who were engaging in the illegal fishing method known as ‘bottom trawling’ in island waters, through the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and arrangements are being made to hand over the Indian poaching vessel and fishermen held in the operation to relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Navy remains committed to carry out regular operations with a view to safeguarding the security in Sri Lankan waters while protecting the fishery resources of the country and the livelihood of local fishermen. Including this Indian trawler, the Navy took hold of 09 Indian fishing vessels with 59 fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters, thus far in the month of February 2022.

SL Navy