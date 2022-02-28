Developments in Ukraine: Status Update on Sri Lankan Nationals

The Foreign Ministry continues to closely monitor developments in Ukraine. Towards this end, the Ministry is currently engaged in the evacuation of approximately forty (40) Sri Lankan nationals, including two (02) students in Ukraine via the Ukraine – Polish border. The process is facilitated by the Sri Lanka Embassies in Warsaw and Ankara, the latter being concurrently accredited to Ukraine.

The Ministry has strengthened the provision of resources to the Sri Lanka Embassy in Warsaw in order to ensure the effective facilitation of the evacuation process. The Ambassadors of Sri Lanka in Ankara and Warsaw continue to maintain close contact with the Sri Lankan nationals leaving Ukraine, in order to enable their safe passage and return to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Ministry is also engaged in monitoring the status of Sri Lankan nationals in countries which share land borders with Ukraine. Sri Lanka’s accredited missions are in contact with the relevant Honorary Consuls and Sri Lankan nationals in the respective countries.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Moscow which is concurrently accredited to Belarus continues to be in close communication with the approximately 1,600 Sri Lankan nationals, including 1,556 students studying in over eight (08) universities / higher education institutes in Belarus. Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Moscow is in direct contact with the relevant university authorities, student and parent groups, as well as other concerned institutions in Belarus, with regard to the safety and welfare of the Sri Lankan students. Regular status updates are being provided to the parents, as deemed necessary.

The Ministry requests Sri Lankan nationals in the region to be in close contact with the relevant Sri Lanka Missions.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo