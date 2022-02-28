INS Nireekshak arrives at port of Trincomalee

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Nireekshak which serves as a Diving Support Vessel (DSV) in the Indian Navy arrived at the port of Trincomalee (28th February 2022). The visiting ship was welcomed by Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

The 70.5 m long Diving Support Vessel is commanded by Commander Mohammed Ikram and she is manned by a crew of 107.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of INS Nireekshak called on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias at the Eastern Naval Headquarters today. Defence Adviser at the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Captain Vikas Sood was also present on this occasion.

During her stay in the island, INS Nireekshak is expected to engage in diving training exercises with Sri Lanka Navy and her crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to enhancing mutual cooperation between the two navies.

On completion of the diving training exercise the ship is scheduled to leave the island on 08th March 2022 and all proceedings related to the visit of the ship will be carried out adhering to COVID-19 protocols.