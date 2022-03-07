Congratulatory message- I urge you not to think twice to give pride to "her"

.It is with great pleasure that I congratulate you on the International Women's Day, which commemorates the commitment of courageous women to lead the entire society as a

mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.

The pride of a woman who shares compassion, kindness and personality throughout her life for a sustainable society cannot be limited to a single day. It is my belief that their

invaluable mission cannot be overstated.

It is no secret that from the birth of all the masters who changed the human race, woman was the originator of everything that human existence achieves. This is why the famous

Russian author Maxim Gorky points out that the world is made of sunlight and breast milk.

Following in the footsteps of a generation of heroic women, the Sri Lankan woman today continues to move forward with social responsibility.

I am confident that our Government will continue to work to be a source of strength to these courageous women.

On International Women's Day, which is being celebrated today under the theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, we look forward to a day when violence

and discrimination against you will be eradicated from Sri Lankan society.

I believe that the role of women as the lifeblood of the country will be properly appreciated through the series of International Women's Day celebrations under the theme “she: the

Country,the Nation and the world”.

We are all encouraged by the outstanding contribution of the far-sighted, thrifty and patient woman in overcoming various difficulties emerged with the Covid epidemic.

I urge you not to think twice to give pride to "her".

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka