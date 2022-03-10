Sri Lanka Tourism promotional booth at the VFS center, Jeddah

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pakeer Mohideen Amza inaugurated a Sri Lanka Tourism Promotional booth in the VFS Visa Application Center in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 1 March 2022.

The booth consisted of two attractive panels; one displaying beautiful Sri Lankan wildlife and the other showing the sandy beaches of Sri Lanka.Tourism promotional videos were also screened. This promotional booth will provide useful travel information about Sri Lanka for the visitors who visit the VFS center for their visa and passport services.

The Ambassador thanked the VFS office for arranging the booth which supports Sri Lankan tourism. Deputy General Manager Hocine Falek of the VFS center, Operations Manager Fazmil Casseem (VFS center), officials from the VHS center and officials from the Embassy of Sri Lanka participated at this event.

Between 2020 and 2021, tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia decreased drastically compared to 2019 due to the adverse effects associated with the Covid-19. However, positive growth has been observed from the beginning of 2022 as Sri Lanka has relaxed the covid related curbs.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Riyadh