Officials of the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission of Chennai discuss possible Agricultural Collaborations with MSSRF

Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. D. Venkateshwaran and officials of the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission of Chennai, met with Professor M. S. Swaminathan at the M. S.

Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Chennai on 8 March 2022.

Professor Swaminathan is an eminent agronomist and scientist in India who is considered as the 'Father of Economic Ecology' and a global leader of the Green Revolution. He has

been awarded by numerous awards and honours, including the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, Ramon Magsaysay Award and the Albert Einstein World Science Award.

The MSSRF founded by Professor Swaminathan is a leading agricultural research institute in India. It was established in 1988 as a not-for-profit trust, which follows a pro-poor,

pro-women and pro-nature approach using appropriate, modern science and technology options to address practical problems faced by rural populations in agriculture, food and

nutrition. MSSRF encourages collaboration and participation of other knowledge-based institutions, public and private sector organizations and local communities.

During the visit, Deputy High Commissioner discussed possible collaborations with Sri Lankan Universities and Research Institutions on modern technologies for agricultural

development.